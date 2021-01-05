Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unseasonal showers forecast in Marathwada

Spells of rain are expected in parts of Marathwada region of central Maharashtra, an official from Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University said on Tuesday. Low-to-medium spells of rain are expected from January 6 to January 9 at isolated places, university meteorologist Dr K K Dakhore told PTI.On January 7, the districts of Osmanabad, Beed, Latur and Jalna can experience strong winds.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:38 IST
Unseasonal showers forecast in Marathwada
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spells of rain are expected in parts of Marathwada region of central Maharashtra, an official from Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University said on Tuesday. ''The weather in Marathwada may remain cloudy for the next five days. Low-to-medium spells of rain are expected from January 6 to January 9 at isolated places,'' university meteorologist Dr K K Dakhore told PTI.

''On January 7, the districts of Osmanabad, Beed, Latur and Jalna can experience strong winds. The university has appealed farmers to take care of their harvest-ready crops,'' he added. ''There are disturbances in the Arabian Sea now. The winds coming to Marathwada carry moisture. In the last two- three days we have seen rain in parts of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. Now the same conditions are seen in all eight districts of Marathwada,'' he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army chief visits base hospital at Delhi Cantonment, interacts with patients

Army chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday visited the military base hospital at the Delhi Cantonment and interacted with patients and health workers. In a tweet, the Indian Army said Naravane interacted with COVID warriors at the hospital ...

Govt to hold national voluntary online exam on cow science on Feb 25: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog

The government on Tuesday announced a national-level voluntary online exam Gau Vigyan cow science to be held on February 25, in a bid to generate interest among students and general public about the indigenous cow and its benefits. Announci...

Bitcoin emergence as 'digital gold' could lift price to $146,000, says JPM

Digital currency bitcoin has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as 146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset, investment bank JPMorgan JPM said on Tuesday. Interest in the worlds biggest cryptocurrency has soar...

Carmaker Bentley posts record 2020 sales thanks to China boost

Volkswagens luxury British automaker Bentley posted record sales of 11,206 cars in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing the companys factory to close during the first lockdown in England, as demand in China soared by nearly 50. The pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021