Unseasonal showers forecast in Marathwada

Spells of rain are expected in parts of Marathwada region of central Maharashtra, an official from Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University said on Tuesday. ''The weather in Marathwada may remain cloudy for the next five days. Low-to-medium spells of rain are expected from January 6 to January 9 at isolated places,'' university meteorologist Dr K K Dakhore told PTI.

''On January 7, the districts of Osmanabad, Beed, Latur and Jalna can experience strong winds. The university has appealed farmers to take care of their harvest-ready crops,'' he added. ''There are disturbances in the Arabian Sea now. The winds coming to Marathwada carry moisture. In the last two- three days we have seen rain in parts of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. Now the same conditions are seen in all eight districts of Marathwada,'' he said.