Left Menu
Development News Edition

Less infectious variant of bird flu detected in Rajasthan's Kota, Baran districts

After bird flu was confirmed in samples of carcasses sent from Jhalawar, avian influenza subtype H5N8, which experts said is less infectious than H5N1 virus, has been detected in Rajasthans Kota and Baran districts.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:39 IST
Less infectious variant of bird flu detected in Rajasthan's Kota, Baran districts

After bird flu was confirmed in samples of carcasses sent from Jhalawar, avian influenza subtype H5N8, which experts said is less infectious than H5N1 virus, has been detected in Rajasthan's Kota and Baran districts. The state on Tuesday reported deaths of 200 more birds, officials said. They said the number of birds which died in Rajasthan in the recent days reached 625 on Tuesday morning, amid an outbreak of bird flu. The fatalities were reported in 16 of the 33 districts of Rajasthan.

Also, 86 samples from 11 districts have been sent for testing to detect bird flu, which is a highly infectious and severe respiratory disease in birds caused by the H5N1 influenza virus, which can occasionally infect humans as well. Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Department Minister Lal Chand Kataria held a review meeting on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

He said avian influenza has been found in three districts of Rajasthan and the virus is spreading in neighbouring states as well, which is a matter of concern. ''Chicken and eggs have not been affected due to the virus but all precautions are being taken looking at the large-scale deaths of crows. Samples sent from Jodhpur have tested negative. But, positive cases of avian influenza have been found in Jhalawar, Kota and Baran districts,'' Kataria said.

He said there will be no ban on sale of eggs as no impact of bird flu has been found in poultry so far. Poultry farm owners have been alerted, the minister said. Kataria said the state government wants to set up a lab so that delay in testing of samples can be avoided.

Animal Husbandry Department Principal Secretary Kunji Lal Meena said the only accredited lab to conduct test of such diseases is in Bhopal. The Centre has agreed in principle to encourage regional labs. Department secretary Arushi Malik said the virus found in Kota and Baran is avian influenza subtype H5N8, which is less infectious than H5N1. But precautions need to be taken, Malik said.

Himachal Pradesh on Monday became the fourth state to report cases of bird flu after Rajasthan, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, with officials confirming that migratory birds found dead at Pong Dam Lake in Kangra district have tested positive for the dreaded avian influenza. In Rajasthan, deaths of more than 170 birds were reported from some districts on Monday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Misbah wouldn't get a coaching job with a school team, lashes out Aaqib

Pakistans former pacer Aaqib Javed has lashed out at current national team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, saying he wouldnt get a coaching job even with a school side. Misbah is not suitable for the top job, Aaqib, who is presently the chief coa...

COVID-19: Four more deaths, 211 new cases in Punjab

Four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 5,404, while 211 fresh cases brought the infection count to 1,67,652 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin. The state has 2,983 active cases of the novel coro...

MIG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Suratgarh, no loss of life

Suratgarh Rajasthan, January 5 ANI A MiG-21 Bison fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force IAF crashed near Suratgarh, Rajasthan on Tuesday evening at 815 pm due to technical malfunction. Despite the tough conditions in the night train...

POCSO court says Nayagarh girl murder case accused, a minor

A Pocso court here on Tuesday observed that the lone accused arrested in the alleged rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Nayagarh district was a minor and turned down the special investigation teams SIT plea for allowing a narco-analysi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021