Maha: Light rains expected in Vidarbha in next five days

Maha: Light rains expected in Vidarbha in next five daysPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:04 IST
Light rainfall is very likely atisolated places in Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola,Wardha,Washim and Buldhana districts of Vidarbha in the next fivedays, the Met department said on Tuesday
Deputy Director General of Meteorology M L Sahu saidsporadic rains were reported from Akola and Nagpur districtson Tuesday
The minimum temperature also went up due to the cloudyweather in the region, he added.