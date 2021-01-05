Maha: Light rains expected in Vidarbha in next five days

Light rainfall is very likely atisolated places in Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola,Wardha,Washim and Buldhana districts of Vidarbha in the next fivedays, the Met department said on Tuesday

Deputy Director General of Meteorology M L Sahu saidsporadic rains were reported from Akola and Nagpur districtson Tuesday

The minimum temperature also went up due to the cloudyweather in the region, he added.