Mumbai: No post facto CRZ clearance for Adarsh society

The post facto coastal regulation zone CRZ clearance and regularization of construction sought by members of the controversial Adarsh housing society in Colaba in south Mumbai has been rejected by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The post facto coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance and regularization of construction sought by members of the controversial Adarsh housing society in Colaba in south Mumbai has been rejected by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. In its decision on December 21, the MCZMA said the CRZ notification of March 6, 2018 for post facto clearance cannot be applied to Adarsh CHS as it is not otherwise permitted.

The MCZMA also cited Bombay High Court's decision in April, 2016 on the same issue where FSI violation was pointed out. The society, despite having permission for 1.33 floor space index, actually consumed 2.932 FSI, it said.

The MCZMA also said the 31-storeyed building was illegal as it violated Environment Protection Act and the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act..

