Maha Metro to execute balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

City and Industrial DevelopmentCorporation (CIDCO), the planning agency for Navi Mumbai,announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Maharashtra MetroRail Corporation (Maha Metro) for the implementation ofremaining works of Navi Mumbai Metro line 1

An official release on Tuesday by CIDCO stated thatdue to the pandemic situation and some technical issues, thedevelopment work of 1 to 6 stations out of total 11 from line1 was lagging behind

To complete the balance works of the line 1, CIDCOdecided to appoint Maha Metro, it said.