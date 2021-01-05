Maha Metro to execute balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

Maha Metro to execute balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:59 IST
City and Industrial DevelopmentCorporation (CIDCO), the planning agency for Navi Mumbai,announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Maharashtra MetroRail Corporation (Maha Metro) for the implementation ofremaining works of Navi Mumbai Metro line 1
An official release on Tuesday by CIDCO stated thatdue to the pandemic situation and some technical issues, thedevelopment work of 1 to 6 stations out of total 11 from line1 was lagging behind
To complete the balance works of the line 1, CIDCOdecided to appoint Maha Metro, it said.
