Airlines Navigate Turbulence: West Asia Flight Restrictions

Airlines operating in the West Asia region are facing significant disruptions due to escalating conflicts. On Tuesday, Air India and Air India Express will continue operations, offering 44 flights to and from the region including crucial destinations like Muscat and Jeddah.

Amid the turmoil, Dubai airport has placed restrictions on foreign carriers, affecting major airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, which have publicized their suspension of services to Dubai.

According to recent updates from Dubai Airport, landing permissions for flights to DXB (Dubai) are on hold indefinitely, as announced by IndiGo on X. SpiceJet also noted constraints in its Dubai operations owing to the evolving regional situation.