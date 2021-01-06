Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu alert sounded in Guj, four birds found dead in Surat

Four birds were found dead at Madhi village of Surat district on Wednesday, days after the death of 55 birds in Junagadh, state Animal Husbandry Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya told reporters in Gandhinagar.The minister, however, asserted that Gujarat was still not affected by bird flu.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:39 IST
Bird flu alert sounded in Guj, four birds found dead in Surat
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

With the aim of detecting any possible cases of bird flu, the Gujarat Animal Husbandry department has sounded an alert for its district offices across the state to beef up surveillance and monitoring, a minister said on Wednesday. Four birds were found dead at Madhi village of Surat district on Wednesday, days after the death of 55 birds in Junagadh, state Animal Husbandry Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The minister, however, asserted that Gujarat was still not affected by bird flu. ''As of now, Gujarat does not have any case of bird flu. However, after getting an advisory from the Centre in this regard, all the district headquarters under my department have been put on alert,'' Bavaliya said.

''Officials have been asked to work with the forest department to keep a check on the suspected cases of bird flu in their areas,'' he said. A total of 55 birds died in Junagadh two days back.

However, the report of their post-mortem held poisoning and not flu as the reason. ''Today, four crow-like birds were found dead at Madhi in Surat. We have sent the carcasses to a Bhopal-based laboratory for further investigation,'' the minister said.

Carcasses of 46 lapwings, four ducks and three ruffs were found by locals near Kharo dam in Junagadh district on the night of January 2. Later, two of the four birds which were rescued from the area died on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Animal Husbandry division swung into action after getting the alert.

''Following the alert, we have collected the samples from birds of Kankaria Zoo as well as from migratory birds and sent them to the Bhopal-based virology laboratory,'' deputy director of Animal Husbandry Suketu Upadhyay said. As a precautionary measure, the Kankaria Zoo authority sprayed anti-virus medicine near bird cages and instructed the zoo keepers to alert the higher authorities if they spot any dead bird, zoo director R K Sahu said.

The Centre on Wednesday said the bird flu outbreak has been reported in four states- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh- and advisories have been issued to contain further spread of the infection in poultry ducks, crows and migratory birds..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021