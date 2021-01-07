Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine crows found dead in UP, amid bid flu scare in neighbouring states

Nine crows were found dead in Uttar Pradeshs Sonbhadra district, amid cases of avian influenza in neighbouring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, but officials said it seems like the birds died due to cold.

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 16:56 IST
Nine crows found dead in UP, amid bid flu scare in neighbouring states
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nine crows were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, amid cases of avian influenza in neighbouring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, but officials said it seems like the birds died due to cold. The deaths were reported on Wednesday evening from the Dala area of the district and samples taken from two of the birds have been sent to a lab in Bhopal for testing, Chief Veterinary Officer, Sonbhadra, A K Srivastava said on Thursday.

It appears that the crows died due to cold, he said. Srivastava said that so far, bird flu has not been detected in the district.

The Centre on Wednesday had said that avian influenza or bird flu outbreak has been reported at 12 epicentres in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, while Haryana is on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4th Test Impasse: BCCI formally writes to CA on relaxation of Brisbane hard quarantine

The BCCI on Thursday wrote to Cricket Australia seeking relaxation in hard quarantine protocol of Brisbane for the fourth Test to go ahead, reminding the host board that the visitors are done with the strict isolation that was agreed upon a...

Iraq court issues arrest warrant against Trump for murder

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year, Iraqs judiciary said. The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad...

4 held for robbing 3 Iraqi nationals by posing as CBI officers

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing three Iraqi nationals by posing as CBI officers at Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the last week of December 2020, the po...

Pakistan's anti-terrorism court issues arrest warrant for JeM chief Masood Azhar

In a significant development, an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for banned Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM chief Masood Azhar on the charges of terror financing. The Anti-Terrorism Court ATC Gujranwala issued the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021