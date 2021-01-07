Left Menu
Development News Edition

No case of bird flu in Delhi yet; officials to keep close watch on poultry birds: Dy CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:25 IST
No case of bird flu in Delhi yet; officials to keep close watch on poultry birds: Dy CM
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday that there is no case of bird flu in Delhi yet and asked officials to keep a close watch on poultry birds coming in from neighbouring states to prevent any infection.

The Centre on Wednesday had said that avian influenza or bird flu outbreak has been reported at 12 epicentres in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, while Haryana is on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.

He directed officials to take strict precautionary measures to prevent bird flu at poultry markets in Delhi and immediately implement guidelines in this regard.

Sisodia at a meeting with officials of the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department took stock of the Delhi government's preparedness to prevent bird flu.

''There is no positive case in Delhi yet. Eleven rapid response teams have been set up to monitor Delhi's potential hotspots,'' a statement said.

Sisodia directed the officials to keep a close watch on poultry birds coming in from neighbouring states.

He also instructed them to maintain a strict vigil on birds at major bird sites, especially poultry markets, water bodies, zoos and other potential hotspots.

These include Ghazipur Fish and Poultry Market, Shakti Sthal Lake, Sanjay Lake, Bhalswa Horseshoe Lake, Delhi Zoo, and smaller water bodies in DDA parks among others.

The deputy chief minister also asked officials to monitor the process of sample collection from all such areas on a regular basis and send in reports frequently.

Doctors of all 48 veterinary hospitals of the animal husbandry unit of the Department of Development are continuously monitoring bird flu across the national capital.

So far, more than 100 samples have been collected and sent to a designated lab in Jalandhar. The report is expected by Monday, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roudnup: Tuna goes for $200,000 at Tokyo market's New Year auction and A hot air balloon but no parade

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Tuna goes for 200,000 at Tokyo markets New Year auctionA bluefin tuna sold for 20.8 million yen 202,197 in the first auction of the new year at Tokyos Toyosu fish market on Tuesday when it r...

Illegal red stone, sand-mining to be curbed: K'taka Minister

Mangaluru, Jan 7 PTI Stringent action would be takenagainst those involved in illegal mining and transportationof laterite stone and sand from government lands, KarnatakaMines and Geology Minister C C Patil said on Thursday.Addressing repor...

Pakistan successfully test fires indigenously developed rocket system

Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted the test-flight of an indigenously developed Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of precisely delivering conventional warheads deep into enemy territory. According to Director General of Pa...

World News Roudnup: As Olympics loom, Japanese approval of Moderna's COVID-19; London field hospital to reopen as shortage of beds looms and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Exclusive As Olympics loom, Japanese approval of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine unlikely till MayModerna Incs COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to win approval in Japan until May due to requirements...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021