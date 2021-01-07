Left Menu
Pakistan successfully test fires indigenously developed rocket system

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:04 IST
Pakistan successfully test fires indigenously developed rocket system

Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted the test-flight of an indigenously developed Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of precisely delivering conventional warheads deep into ''enemy territory.'' According to Director General of Pakistan Army, Media Wing, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Fatah-1 weapon system can hit targets up to a range of 140 km.

“The Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” said Iftikhar.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful flight test.

No further details were provided by the Army about the weapon system..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

