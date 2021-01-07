Minimum temperatures hover above normal levels in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana even as the minimum temperatures stayed above normal levels in both the states on Thursday.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its low at 12 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal, an official of the India Meteorological Department said here.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective minimums at 9, 12 and 13.5 degrees Celsius, up to seven degrees above normal.

The minimum temperatures of Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur settled at 8.8, 12.3, 12.2, 12.3, 11.4 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective lows at 12.1, 11.9 and 13.2 degrees Celsius, up to six degrees above normal.

Minimum temperatures of Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa settled at 10.6, 13.8 and 10.5 degrees Celsius respectively..

