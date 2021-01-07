Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keylong, Kalpa, Manali in Himachal Pradesh shiver at sub-zero temperature

Besides some other parts, including Reckong Peo 23 mm, Nadaun 13 mm, Dalhousie 12 mm, Dharamshala 11.8 mm, Manali 9 mm and Chamba 8 mm witnessed light rain in the last 24 hours, he added.The tribal Lahaul and Spitis administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:39 IST
Keylong, Kalpa, Manali in Himachal Pradesh shiver at sub-zero temperature
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Keylong, Kalpa and Manali in Himachal Pradesh shivered at sub-zero temperatures as the mercury dropped by three to four notches after recent snowfall in the state, the meteorological department said on Thursday. Keylong received 15 cm snowfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Kalpa (6 cm) and Pooh and Kothi (5 cm each), Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said. Besides some other parts, including Reckong Peo (23 mm), Nadaun (13 mm), Dalhousie (12 mm), Dharamshala (11.8 mm), Manali (9 mm) and Chamba (8 mm) witnessed light rain in the last 24 hours, he added.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded a low of minus 5 and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius respectively, he added. The minimum temperature at Dalhousie and Kufri was 2.9 and 3.3 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla registered a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 20.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature rose by one to two notches with the highest temperature in the state in Bilaspur at 22.5 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre's reply on Jamiat's plea of arbitrary appointment to NCMEI

The Supreme Court Thursday sought a response from the Centre on a plea of Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind which alleged arbitrariness in appointment of Chairperson and members of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions NCMEI and n...

Soccer-MLS side Inter Miami sack manager Alonso

Inter Miami have sacked manager Diego Alonso after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference last season, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday. Uruguayan Alonso, 45, was Miamis first coach as they made their MLS debut last year and ...

MP: Govt hospital doctor kills self with surgery blade

A 44-year-old doctor of agovernment medical college and hospital allegedly committedsuicide by slitting his throat with a surgery blade at hishome in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur city on Thursday, policesaid.Dr Vinod Kumar Vishwakarma was found...

Hussain provided fake manpower supply bills for fuelling Delhi riots, says charge sheet

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain had provided fake bills of manpower supply to launder money for fuelling the north east Delhi riots, police has alleged before a court here in its second supplementary charge sheet.The court had on Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021