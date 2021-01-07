Keylong, Kalpa, Manali in Himachal Pradesh shiver at sub-zero temperature

Keylong, Kalpa and Manali in Himachal Pradesh shivered at sub-zero temperatures as the mercury dropped by three to four notches after recent snowfall in the state, the meteorological department said on Thursday. Keylong received 15 cm snowfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Kalpa (6 cm) and Pooh and Kothi (5 cm each), Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said. Besides some other parts, including Reckong Peo (23 mm), Nadaun (13 mm), Dalhousie (12 mm), Dharamshala (11.8 mm), Manali (9 mm) and Chamba (8 mm) witnessed light rain in the last 24 hours, he added.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded a low of minus 5 and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius respectively, he added. The minimum temperature at Dalhousie and Kufri was 2.9 and 3.3 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla registered a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 20.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature rose by one to two notches with the highest temperature in the state in Bilaspur at 22.5 degrees Celsius.

