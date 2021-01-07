Left Menu
Development News Edition

At 5265 MW, Delhi records season's highest power demand

Delhis peak power demand clocked 5,265 MW on Thursday, the highest so far this winter, due to the continuing chilly weather, discom officials said.The peak power demand of the city has increased by over four per cent since January 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:56 IST
At 5265 MW, Delhi records season's highest power demand
Representative image Image Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Delhi's peak power demand clocked 5,265 MW on Thursday, the highest so far this winter, due to the continuing chilly weather, discom officials said.

The peak power demand of the city has increased by over four per cent since January 1. It registered an increase of over 50 per cent since December 1 and by 67 per cent since November 1, 2020, they said.

''Delhi's peak power demand continues to increase due to the city's chilly weather. Today, the peak power demand clocked 5,265 MW, the season's highest of this winter, pipping this season's previous high of 5,021 MW recorded on January 1,'' said a spokesperson of BSES.

BSES discoms -- BRPL and BYPL -- successfully met the power demand of 2,187 MW and 1,093 MW in their respective areas. Delhi's peak power demand had crossed the 5,000 MW for the first time this winter on January 1, he said.

On December 1, 2020, Delhi's peak power demand was 3,504 MW. Since then, the city's peak power demand has increased by over 50 per cent.

Delhi's peak power demand this winter can go up to 5,480 MW, surpassing last year's winter demand, projected the discom officials.

Last year, it had risen to 5,343 MW. The peak winter power demand in BRPL and BYPL areas had reached 2,020 MW and 1,165 MW respectively during last winter.

This year, it is expected to reach 2,200 MW and 1,270 MW for BRPL and BYPL respectively, said the BSES spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre's reply on Jamiat's plea of arbitrary appointment to NCMEI

The Supreme Court Thursday sought a response from the Centre on a plea of Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind which alleged arbitrariness in appointment of Chairperson and members of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions NCMEI and n...

Soccer-MLS side Inter Miami sack manager Alonso

Inter Miami have sacked manager Diego Alonso after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference last season, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday. Uruguayan Alonso, 45, was Miamis first coach as they made their MLS debut last year and ...

MP: Govt hospital doctor kills self with surgery blade

A 44-year-old doctor of agovernment medical college and hospital allegedly committedsuicide by slitting his throat with a surgery blade at hishome in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur city on Thursday, policesaid.Dr Vinod Kumar Vishwakarma was found...

Hussain provided fake manpower supply bills for fuelling Delhi riots, says charge sheet

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain had provided fake bills of manpower supply to launder money for fuelling the north east Delhi riots, police has alleged before a court here in its second supplementary charge sheet.The court had on Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021