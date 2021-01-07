Migrant worker, family found dead

Udhagamandalam, Jan 7 (PTI): A migrant tea estateworker from Jharkhand, his wife and two children were founddead near Coonoor in Nilgiris district on Thursday, policesaid.

It is suspected that Ashok Bhagat might have killed hiswife and children before killing himself due to a familydispute, the police said.

The incident came to light when neighbours noticed thefront door of the house not opened till noon, they said.

Later, Bhagat's body was found hanging while those ofhis wife Sumathi Kumari (24) and son Abhi (8) with theirthroats slit were on the floor. Their four-year-old daughterReshma's body was in the water tank in front of their house,the police said.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem. Furtherinvestigations have begun, they said.

