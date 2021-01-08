Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Virus can damage brain without infecting it

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 02:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Virus can damage brain without infecting it
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Virus can damage brain without infecting it; hair loss on rise among minorities during pandemic

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Coronavirus can damage the brain without infecting it

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Graham: Trump's actions were 'problem' in Capitol violence

One of President Donald Trumps top congressional allies, Sen. Lindsey Graham has said that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the US Capitol, adding that he didnt regret helping Trump but that the whole ...

Australia's Brisbane to enter three-day lockdown after UK COVID-19 variant case

Australias Queensland state enforced a three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital from Friday evening after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for the more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has emerged in Britain.We know tha...

Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob

Three days before the pro-President Donald Trump riot at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the US Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower. And as the mob descended on the building Wednesday, Justice Department leaders reached out ...

Tech platforms block Trump, with Facebook's Zuckerberg saying risk 'too great'

Facebook Inc said it would block U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks and perhaps indefinitely with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying the risks of allowing him to use the platform were simply too great. The block b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021