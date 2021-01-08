Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toxic air in India linked to large number of miscarriages

By Emma Batha LONDON, Jan 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Toxic air in India and other South Asian countries could be causing large numbers of miscarriages and stillbirths, scientists said on Thursday. A study in The Lancet medical journal estimated nearly 350,000 pregnancy losses a year in South Asia were linked to high pollution levels, accounting for 7% of annual pregnancy loss in the region between 2000 and 2016.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 03:27 IST
Toxic air in India linked to large number of miscarriages
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

By Emma Batha LONDON, Jan 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Toxic air in India and other South Asian countries could be causing large numbers of miscarriages and stillbirths, scientists said on Thursday.

A study in The Lancet medical journal estimated nearly 350,000 pregnancy losses a year in South Asia were linked to high pollution levels, accounting for 7% of annual pregnancy loss in the region between 2000 and 2016. South Asia has the highest rate of pregnancy loss globally and some of the worst air pollution in the world.

"Our findings ... (provide) further justification for urgent action to tackle dangerous levels of pollution," lead author Tao Xue of Peking University said in a statement. The study follows a Lancet report last month which linked India's bad air quality to 1.67 million deaths or 18% of all its deaths in 2019, up from 1.24 million deaths in 2017. [nL4N2J21ZK}

The analysis found pollution led to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory infections, lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, neonatal disorders and cataracts. In Thursday's study, the Chinese research team looked at data for 34,197 mothers in South Asia, who had had at least one miscarriage or stillbirth and one or more live births.

More than three-quarters of the women were from India with the rest split between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The scientists estimated the mothers' exposure during pregnancy to concentrations of PM2.5 - tiny particles found in dust, soot and smoke that can lodge in the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

They calculated that 7.1% of annual pregnancy losses were attributable to pollution above India's air quality standard of 40 microgrammes per cubic metre (μg/m³), and 29·7% to pollution above the World Health Organization guideline of 10 μg/m³. Co-author Tianjia Guan of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences said pregnancy loss had mental, physical and economic impacts on women and that reducing miscarriages and stillbirths may lead to knock-on improvements in gender equality.

India's cities top global pollution lists with New Delhi, the world's most polluted capital. Factors contributing to the country's filthy air include industry, vehicle exhaust fumes, coal-fired power plants, building site dust and the burning of crop residue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Graham: Trump's actions were 'problem' in Capitol violence

One of President Donald Trumps top congressional allies, Sen. Lindsey Graham has said that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the US Capitol, adding that he didnt regret helping Trump but that the whole ...

Australia's Brisbane to enter three-day lockdown after UK COVID-19 variant case

Australias Queensland state enforced a three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital from Friday evening after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for the more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has emerged in Britain.We know tha...

Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob

Three days before the pro-President Donald Trump riot at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the US Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower. And as the mob descended on the building Wednesday, Justice Department leaders reached out ...

Tech platforms block Trump, with Facebook's Zuckerberg saying risk 'too great'

Facebook Inc said it would block U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks and perhaps indefinitely with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying the risks of allowing him to use the platform were simply too great. The block b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021