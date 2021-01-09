Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM throws open two flyovers for public in Kochi

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-01-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:34 IST
Kerala CM throws open two flyovers for public in Kochi
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayanon Saturday opened two flyovers along the national highwaybypass here in two separate virtually organised functions.

The Vyttila and the Kundannoor flyovers, expected todecongest huge traffic in the city and significantly cuttravel time through National Highway bypass, were built at acost of over Rs 152 crore using funds from the KeralaInfrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), officials said.

They said the total estimated amount for constructing thestructures was more than Rs 165 core but the projects could becompleted by spending a lesser amount.

Inaugurating the structures via online, Vijayan said theconstruction of flyovers could be completed only because ofthe government's determination.

The projects were successfully completed by overcomingmultiple crises due to floods in consecutive years, naturaldisasters like 'Okhi' and outbreak of diseases like Nipah andCOVID-19 pandemic.

The construction of Vyttila flyover was inaugurated bythe Chief Minister on December 11, 2017.

Although the government had given Rs 85.90 croretechnical sanction for constructing the structure, it wascompleted at a cost of Rs 78.36 crores.

Similarly, the Kundannoor flyover was constructedspending Rs 74.45 crore.

The government had given Rs 82.74 crore technicalsanction for building the structure.

The flyovers were constructed under the supervision ofstate PWD department and National Highway authorities.

Addressing the function, the chief minister lashed out atthe people who allegedly tried to open the flyovers, allowingtraffic through flyovers a few days ago, saying theirintention was to create trouble in the society for gainingcheap publicity.

Police had arrested some activists of an outfit calledV4Kochi in connection with the incident.

State PWD Minister G Sudhakaran, MLAs, MP Hibi Eden andrepresentatives of local bodies attended the two separatefunctions organised on the spots of inauguration.

The chief minister and state finance minister T M ThomasIsaac joined them online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

We were going to make it as hard as possible for Pujara: Cummins

Australia entered the four-match Test series against India determined to make it as hard as possible for Cheteshwar Pujara to score, the home teams pace spearhead Pat Cummins said after his terrific display in the third Test on Saturday.Puj...

Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians - president

Foreign companies will not be allowed to test COVID-19 vaccines on the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, a day after Irans Supreme Leader banned vaccine imports from the United States and Britain. Foreign companies ...

Mamata agreed to implement PM Kisan scheme as she realised TMC is losing ground: Nadda

BJP national president J P NaddaSaturday mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee foragreeing to implement PM Kisan Yojna only after realising thather party is fast losing ground among the farmers in thestate.Nadda, who launched th...

PLA soldier transgressed across LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops: Official sources.

PLA soldier transgressed across LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops Official sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021