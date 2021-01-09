Kerala CM throws open two flyovers for public in Kochi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayanon Saturday opened two flyovers along the national highwaybypass here in two separate virtually organised functions.

The Vyttila and the Kundannoor flyovers, expected todecongest huge traffic in the city and significantly cuttravel time through National Highway bypass, were built at acost of over Rs 152 crore using funds from the KeralaInfrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), officials said.

They said the total estimated amount for constructing thestructures was more than Rs 165 core but the projects could becompleted by spending a lesser amount.

Inaugurating the structures via online, Vijayan said theconstruction of flyovers could be completed only because ofthe government's determination.

The projects were successfully completed by overcomingmultiple crises due to floods in consecutive years, naturaldisasters like 'Okhi' and outbreak of diseases like Nipah andCOVID-19 pandemic.

The construction of Vyttila flyover was inaugurated bythe Chief Minister on December 11, 2017.

Although the government had given Rs 85.90 croretechnical sanction for constructing the structure, it wascompleted at a cost of Rs 78.36 crores.

Similarly, the Kundannoor flyover was constructedspending Rs 74.45 crore.

The government had given Rs 82.74 crore technicalsanction for building the structure.

The flyovers were constructed under the supervision ofstate PWD department and National Highway authorities.

Addressing the function, the chief minister lashed out atthe people who allegedly tried to open the flyovers, allowingtraffic through flyovers a few days ago, saying theirintention was to create trouble in the society for gainingcheap publicity.

Police had arrested some activists of an outfit calledV4Kochi in connection with the incident.

State PWD Minister G Sudhakaran, MLAs, MP Hibi Eden andrepresentatives of local bodies attended the two separatefunctions organised on the spots of inauguration.

The chief minister and state finance minister T M ThomasIsaac joined them online.

