WBPCB asks housing societies to earmark 20 pc of total area to plant trees

The West Bengal Pollution ControlBoard (WBPCB) on Saturday asked housing societies to earmark20 per cent of their total area for planting trees to increasegreen cover.

WBPCB Member Secretary Rajesh Kumar during a programmeof Indian Chamber of Commerce said that the housing societiesmust also think about organic waste disposal in a proper way.

''Housing societies are requested to earmark 20 percent area for green cover,'' Kumar said in an audio message.

He also advocated setting up of solar panels in eachhousing society to find out if even one per cent ofelectricity can be saved at their places.

The WBPCB official pitched for having organic wastecomposters in every housing society, particularly large ones,to dispose of the organic waste generated in every household.

Kumar said that the WBPCB would also requestindustrialists to keep one-third of their total land left forplanting trees.

Claiming that West Bengal was the pioneer inintroducing auto-rickshaws run on liquefied petroleum gas(LPG), a green fuel, Kumar said that the state is alreadyoperating electric buses to check vehicular pollution.

''In recent times, 80 electric buses were given to thestate transport undertaking by the WBPCB from its budget,'' hesaid, adding that more buses can be purchased.

Kumar said that as part of the move to phase out over15-year-old commercial vehicles, the WBPCB has decided toprovide around Rs 1 lakh each as a subsidy to 1,000 vehicleowners.

The board is also rolling out a scientific garbagedisposal mechanism at 125 urban local bodies, he said.

