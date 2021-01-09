Left Menu
NDMC starts drive to remove posters, hoardings installed at public places, markets

The team has conducted an intensive inspection of the area around Gole Market, Connaught Place, Janpath, Shivaji Stadium, Regal, Revoli, Shankar Market, KG Marg, Barakhmbha Road and Bengali Market and removed all types of defacement of property items, a senior NDMC official said.The civic agency officials are also creating awareness by meeting several market associations and asking them to immediately remove unauthorised advertisements, self-signages, flexes and hoardings that have been erected in violation of Delhi Outdoor Advertising Policy, 2017 and Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, the official added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:59 IST
New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) enforcement department has initiated an intensive drive to remove posters, banners and illegal hoardings or advertisements installed at public places and busy markets in areas falling under the civic body. ''The team has conducted an intensive inspection of the area around Gole Market, Connaught Place, Janpath, Shivaji Stadium, Regal, Revoli, Shankar Market, KG Marg, Barakhmbha Road and Bengali Market and removed all types of defacement of property items,'' a senior NDMC official said.

''The civic agency officials are also creating awareness by meeting several market associations and asking them to immediately remove unauthorised advertisements, self-signages, flexes and hoardings that have been erected in violation of Delhi Outdoor Advertising Policy, 2017 and Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007,'' the official added. As per the Outdoor Advertisement Policy, prior permission of the Chairman, NDMC is required to display any advertisement to public view in any manner. ''Self signages will not be allowed beyond the length of the shop or exceeding 2.5 square meters as per the policy. In case self-signages is having beyond the total area of 2.5 square metre, the same is required the prior permission from Chairman, NDMC. ''During inspection, tehbazari holders were directed to remain in their allowed space and they should not go beyond the specific area. Enforcement inspectors have also been directed to keep a close vigil on such cases,'' he said. To keep proper sanitation and hygiene situation, all 'tehbazari' holders were directed to keep dustbin with their premises, failing which the civic agency will take necessary action against them,'' the official said.

