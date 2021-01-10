Left Menu
Maha: 7 injured in explosion after fire at shop in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-01-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 09:22 IST
Seven people, including twofirefighters, have been injured in a gas cylinder explosionafter a fire at a shop in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civicofficial said on Sunday.

The fire broke out around 11 pm on Saturday at theauto spare parts shop in Wagle Estate area and spread to twohouses located nearby, Thane civic body's regional disastermanagement cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Two fire engines, as many rescue vehicles and a teamof the RDMC rushed to the spot.

While the fire personnel were trying to douse theflames, a gas cylinder exploded in the premises, injuringseven people, including two firemen, a driver of a quickresponse vehicle and four local residents, the official said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospitalwhere they are undergoing treatment, he said.

The shop was completely gutted in the fire and the twohouses also suffered damages, the official said.

The fire was extinguished by around 2.30 am on Sunday,he said, adding that the cause of blaze was still not known.

PTI CORGK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

