Odisha CM declares assets worth Rs 64.98 crore

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-01-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 14:58 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has property worth Rs 64.98 crore, comprising movable and immovable assets, according to a statement.

The declaration, for the last financial year, was made by Patnaik, days after he called upon all people's representatives and government officials to do the same and maintain transparency in public life.

Patnaik's property statement revealed that he has seven bank accounts in various locations such as New Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Hinjilikut in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The CM's movable properties include bank deposits and jewelry worth Rs 1.34 crore.

Among immovable properties, Patnaik has farmland and building spread over an area of 22.7 acres at Tikri Khera village of Faridabad, valued at over Rs 10 crore.

He inherited the farm from his mother.

Patnaik also owns 50 per cent share of his ancestral property at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi, valued at over Rs 43 crore.

He has two-thirds share in Naveen Niwas, located near Bhubaneswar airport, worth over Rs 9,52,46,190. This, too, was inherited from his mother.

The CM has a financial liability of Rs 1.25 crore, which he had taken as advance against the sale of farmland Faridabad vide an agreement dated September 18, 2019.

Last year, the chief minister had a liability of Rs 15lakh, which he had taken from his elder sister Gita Mehta.

However, he paid the loan this year, the statement said.

