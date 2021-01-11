Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Bird flu confirmed after 900 hens die in Parbhani

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause of death of around 900 hens in the last few daysat a poultry farm in Maharashtras Parbhani district, a seniorofficial said on Monday.The district administration has now decided to cullnearly 8,000 birds in Murumba village where these hens died,Collector Deepak Muglikar told PTI.Earlier, Muglikar on Saturday said around 900 hens haddied at a poultry farm, run by a Self-Help Group SHG, in thevillage and their samples were sent for testing.The cause of the death has been confirmed as birdflu.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 10:04 IST
Maharashtra: Bird flu confirmed after 900 hens die in Parbhani
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause of death of around 900 hens in the last few daysat a poultry farm in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, a seniorofficial said on Monday.

The district administration has now decided to cullnearly 8,000 birds in Murumba village where these hens died,Collector Deepak Muglikar told PTI.

Earlier, Muglikar on Saturday said around 900 hens haddied at a poultry farm, run by a Self-Help Group (SHG), in thevillage and their samples were sent for testing.

''The cause of the death has been confirmed as birdflu. Hence, we have decided to cull all the birds in one-kmradius of the place where these deaths took place,'' thecollector said.

''We have created a prohibitory zone in 10 km radius ofthe area where the birds died. No birds will be transportedfrom there to any other place. Our medical team is stationedthere and it is examining all people of the village,'' he said.

There is no need to be panic and the districtadministration is taking all precautions.

The bird flu outbreak has already been confirmed inKerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana,Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The central government on Sunday said it has directedzoo managements to submit daily reports to the Central ZooAuthority (CZA) till their area is declared free from thedisease.

The CZA, under the environment ministry, issued anoffice memorandum saying avian influenza is a scheduleddisease under the Prevention and Control of Infectious andContagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, and reporting such adisease is obligatory for taking appropriate preventivemeasures against its spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

Young women in colourful traditional costumes, masks and white stoles braved cold weather in lines and sat seats apart from one another in Yokohama on Monday to mark Japans Coming of Age Day, even though the city is under a state of emergen...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now WHO comes to China this weekA World Health Organization WHO team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Thu...

Maharashtra: 3 killed in two road accidents in Nagpur

Three persons have been killed intwo road accidents in different areas of Maharashtras Nagpurdistrict, police said.On Sunday, two men, aged 30 and 35, were going on amotorcycle when their speeding vehicle rammed into a jeep onAmravati road ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Mexico, France and Russia confirmed the presence of the new coronavirus variant, first detected in Britain, while infections in China rose to an over five-month high.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 MacroVitals httpsapac1.ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021