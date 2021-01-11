Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 children rescued from chilly waters after boats capsize

A dozen children participating in a sailing school off the coast of Northern California had to be rescued Sunday afternoon after a large swell of frigid, choppy water overturned several small boats.The sailing school was in session at around 430 p.m. at the mouth of the Santa Cruz Harbor when a large wave capsized about four vessels, authorities said.

PTI | Santacruz | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 11:55 IST
12 children rescued from chilly waters after boats capsize
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A dozen children participating in a sailing school off the coast of Northern California had to be rescued Sunday afternoon after a large swell of frigid, choppy water overturned several small boats.

The sailing school was in session at around 4:30 p.m. at the mouth of the Santa Cruz Harbor when a large wave capsized about four vessels, authorities said. About 20 people were tossed into the water, including 12 children, according to the Santa Cruz Fire Department and California State Parks.

"The white water just tumbled them and they were just like dominoes flying through the water," KPIX-TV quoted witness Anna Ritter as saying.

A high surf warning had been issued earlier Sunday advising of potentially dangerous waves that could reach up to 25 feet (8 meters) or higher along the coast, news outlets reported.

Santa Cruz County Fire Battalion Chief Daniel Kline said the agency increased its staffing due to the warnings and was able to quickly respond to retrieve the stranded children. Surfers and rescue teams on personal watercraft and boats pulled the children to safety.

No injuries were reported, Klein said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China

Taiwan rolled out a newly redesigned passport on Monday that gives greater prominence to the islands day-to-day name, aiming to avoid confusion with China amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Beijings stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty. Exi...

Four passengers on Air India's London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Four passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a top official of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said on Monday.Genestrings runs a lab at the Delhi airport to test incoming passengers for...

Extremely disappointed with negotiation process between Govt & farmers, situation very delicate: SC

The Supreme Court Monday said it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws, against which several farmer organisations are staging protest at Delhi borders. What...

FEATURE-COVID-19 pandemic puts Barcelona urban greening plan in the fast lane

By Sophie Davies BARCELONA, Jan 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - One of Barcelonas largest parks, named after Spanish painter Joan Miro, is just a stones throw from the busy crossroads between Consell de Cent and Rocafort streets, but here y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021