Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celebrity sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy retires from Indian Navy

Much gratitude to everyone who voyaged along, Tomytweeted on Sunday evening announcing his retirement fromservice.Navy sources said he applied for premature retirementfrom service.He was posted in Goa.In 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind had conferred theNao Sena Medal on Commander Tomy, who had participated in theGolden Globe navigation race in 2018, but was injured afterhis sailing vessel was battered by violent winds and waves inthe high seas.Tomy said he took early retirement from service toparticipate in the Golden Globe Race in 2022.I am looking for sponsors for the event.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:45 IST
Celebrity sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy retires from Indian Navy
Representative image

Celebrity sailor CommanderAbhilash Tomy, who was hailed for his bravery for survivingafter being severely injured during the arduous Golden Globenavigation race in 2018, has retired from Indian Navalservice.

''Added a final suffix with the noon gun today.

Retired. Much gratitude to everyone who voyaged along,'' Tomytweeted on Sunday evening announcing his retirement fromservice.

Navy sources said he applied for premature retirementfrom service.

He was posted in Goa.

In 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind had conferred theNao Sena Medal on Commander Tomy, who had participated in theGolden Globe navigation race in 2018, but was injured afterhis sailing vessel was battered by violent winds and waves inthe high seas.

Tomy said he took early retirement from service toparticipate in the Golden Globe Race in 2022.

''I am looking for sponsors for the event. If I get asponsor, definitely I will participate in the race'', Tomy tolda news channel.

He said the Navy had always supported him.

''I took the retirement as I reached the pensionableage. Besides, I will be able to focus more on the training forthe 2022 event'', Tomy said.

Tomy was stranded 3,200 km off the coast of WesternAustralia after his sailing vessel, INSV Thuriya, had its mastbroken during a severe storm in the Indian Ocean.

The injury had left him incapacitated on his bunkinside his boat, but he was rescued by a French fisheriespatrol vessel.

The Indian Navy had made all-out efforts to rescue thesailor and bring him back.

Tomy had also earned praise for the grit andtemperament he had displayed during trying conditions.PTI TGBSSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SAT directs NDTV's Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy to deposit 50% of disgorged amount

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has directed NDTVs promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy to deposit 50 per cent of the disgorged amount before markets regulator Sebi within four weeks.It further said if NDTV deposits the amount, the b...

REUTERS NEXT: 'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund IMF to put the fiscal support programme back on track, the countrys central bank governor said, adding that he was optimistic about the economic outlook despite the fallout from the ...

Next tranche of commercial mining auction to be launched this month: Coal Minister

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the next tranche of commercial mines auction will be launched this month and stressed that further rounds will continue thereafter.Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony for commercial coal min...

Chhattisgarh: 3 killed in elephant attacks in Jashpur

Three persons have been killed in separate incidents of attack by elephants in ChhattisgarhsJashpur district, a forest official said on Monday.The incidents took place late Sunday evening inPathalgaon forest range of the district, located a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021