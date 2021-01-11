Celebrity sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy retires from Indian Navy

Celebrity sailor CommanderAbhilash Tomy, who was hailed for his bravery for survivingafter being severely injured during the arduous Golden Globenavigation race in 2018, has retired from Indian Navalservice.

''Added a final suffix with the noon gun today.

Retired. Much gratitude to everyone who voyaged along,'' Tomytweeted on Sunday evening announcing his retirement fromservice.

Navy sources said he applied for premature retirementfrom service.

He was posted in Goa.

In 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind had conferred theNao Sena Medal on Commander Tomy, who had participated in theGolden Globe navigation race in 2018, but was injured afterhis sailing vessel was battered by violent winds and waves inthe high seas.

Tomy said he took early retirement from service toparticipate in the Golden Globe Race in 2022.

''I am looking for sponsors for the event. If I get asponsor, definitely I will participate in the race'', Tomy tolda news channel.

He said the Navy had always supported him.

''I took the retirement as I reached the pensionableage. Besides, I will be able to focus more on the training forthe 2022 event'', Tomy said.

Tomy was stranded 3,200 km off the coast of WesternAustralia after his sailing vessel, INSV Thuriya, had its mastbroken during a severe storm in the Indian Ocean.

The injury had left him incapacitated on his bunkinside his boat, but he was rescued by a French fisheriespatrol vessel.

The Indian Navy had made all-out efforts to rescue thesailor and bring him back.

Tomy had also earned praise for the grit andtemperament he had displayed during trying conditions.PTI TGBSSPTI PTI

