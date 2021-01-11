Bird flu scare in Maha: Thane civic body sets up control room

In the wake of bird flu cases atParbhani in Maharashtra and some other states, the ThaneMunicipal Corporation has set up a control room for monitoringthe situation and appealed to citizens to promptly report anycase of bird deaths in the city.

Samples of dead crows from Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli,Parbhani and Beed districts have already been sent to Bhopal-based ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases(ICAR-NIHSAD).

Bird flu cases have so far been confirmed at Prabhaniin Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, HimachalPradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

An official release from the Thane MunicipalCorporation (TMC) on Monday said a control room, under thesupervision of the civic body's veterinary department chief,has been set up to keep an eye on the situation.

It will work to pro-actively remove fear from theminds of citizens and give them appropriate information fromtime-to-time, the release said.

Mayor Naresh Mhaske and the TMC Commissioner DrVipin Sharma appealed to citizens to promptly report to thecontrol room if they come across any cases of bird deaths inthe city limits.

Bird flu has been confirmed as the cause of death ofaround 900 hens in the last few days at a poultry farm inParbhani, a senior official said on Monday.

The Parbhani district administration has now decidedto cull nearly 8,000 birds in Murumba village where these hensdied, Collector Deepak Muglikar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)