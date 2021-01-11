Miraj Cinemas opens multiplex in TN

Miraj Cinemas on Monday markedits entry into Tamil Nadu, opening a multiplex here, a topcompany official said.

The company would soon add four new multiplexes inChennai in two years as part of its expansion plans, itsmanaging director, Amit Sharma told reporters here.

The multiplex inaugurated here was a five-screen facility- SRK Miraj Miraj at present has 50 such multiplexes with 144screens in 36 cities of 14 states and will add five inKolkatta and three in Delhi soon, Sharma said.

It was focusing on setting up multiplexes in Tier-II andTier-III cities so that the producer can make more profit, hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)