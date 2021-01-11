Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miraj Cinemas opens multiplex in TN

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:36 IST
Miraj Cinemas opens multiplex in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Miraj Cinemas on Monday markedits entry into Tamil Nadu, opening a multiplex here, a topcompany official said.

The company would soon add four new multiplexes inChennai in two years as part of its expansion plans, itsmanaging director, Amit Sharma told reporters here.

The multiplex inaugurated here was a five-screen facility- SRK Miraj Miraj at present has 50 such multiplexes with 144screens in 36 cities of 14 states and will add five inKolkatta and three in Delhi soon, Sharma said.

It was focusing on setting up multiplexes in Tier-II andTier-III cities so that the producer can make more profit, hesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

RBI says GNPAs may shoot up to 14.8 per cent by Sept under severe stress scenario

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday informed that Indian banks total gross non-performing assets GNPAs may rise to 14.8 per cent under a severe stress scenario by September 2021 compared with 7.5 per cent in the year-ago period. This hi...

SC refuses to stay AP HC order on probe into phone conversation between ex-judge, magistrate

The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the Andhra Pradesh High Court order which directed probe into an alleged phone conversation between its former judge Justice retd V Eswaraiah and a suspended trial court magistrate. Justice Eswaraiah...

States not to bear cost of COVID-19 vaccination of three crore health, frontline workers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday said that state governments will not have to bear the expenses of COVID-19 vaccination of three health and frontline workers in the first stage. Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on ...

In Trump's final days, Netanyahu orders more settler homes built

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered construction plans advanced on Monday for some 800 Jewish settler homes in the occupied West Bank, anchoring the projects in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration. Palest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021