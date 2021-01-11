Left Menu
Punjab imposes special infrastructure development fee on fuel, immovable property purchase

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:19 IST
The Punjab cabinet on Monday gave approval for levying Special Infrastructure Development (special ID) fee on sale of petrol, diesel and immovable property.

The decision, which is aimed to give further impetus to overall infrastructure development across the state, will yield an additional revenue of Rs 216.16 crore.

The collection from special ID fee will be deposited in the development fund of Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB), as per a government statement.

The special ID fee would be imposed at the rate of Rs 0.25 per litre each on sale of petrol and diesel within the state.

Likewise, special ID fee at the rate of Rs 0.25 would also be levied for every 100 rupees of the value of purchase of immovable property within the state, according to the statement.

The cabinet, which held its meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, also gave approval for certain amendments in the Punjab Infrastructure (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002 through promulgation of an Ordinance and thereafter introducing a Bill -- the Punjab Infrastructure (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 in the Vidhan Sabha.

To effect the imposition of special ID fee, an amendment would be made in the existing provision by inserting a new Section 25-A on levy of special fee.

The decision to impose the special ID fee on fuel will further make petrol and diesel costlier in Punjab in comparison to neighbouring Chandigarh and Haryana, according to a fuel pump owner in Mohali.

In another decision, the cabinet gave approval for acquisition, conservation and use of Mubarik Manzil Palace, Malerkotla in district Sangrur.

To facilitate the acquisition of Mubarik Manzil Palace, the state government will provide Rs 3 crore to Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, the owner of the property, as consideration for transferring the property with all its rights to the state government.

The chief minister said this decision would be instrumental in preserving the rich legacy of the state and to reconnect younger generations with the glorious past.

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa had written to the state government saying that the more than 150-years old palace, spread over an area of 32,400 sq ft, is a valuable heritage property and needs to be properly conserved for future as an integral part of history of erstwhile Malerkotla state and Punjab.

She said she desired to hand over the palace to state for acquisition, conservation and use.

