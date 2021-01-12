Left Menu
Development News Edition

Large number of crows, mynas, herons found dead in Jharkhand's

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:52 IST
Large number of crows, mynas, herons found dead in Jharkhand's
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of crows, mynas and herons were found dead at a village in Jharkhand's Dumka district, triggering panic over the possibility of the bird flu outbreak in the area, officials said on Tuesday.

District Animal Husbandry Officer Awadhesh Kumar Singh said 40-50 birds were found dead at the Pokharia village nearMohulpahari in the Shikaripada police station area on Monday.

The incident triggered panic among the locals as they feared the possibility of the bird flu outbreak in the area, he said.

Samples have been collected and sent for examination to Ranchi, Singh said, adding that the test reports would confirm if it is the bird flu or there was any other reason for the deaths.

Villagers noticed that birds were falling from the trees one after the other on Monday morning. After being on the ground shivering for a while, the birds died, locals said.

In the meantime, some stray dogs and cats started feasting on the dead birds, leading to further panic, they said.

Singh said that this was the first such incident in the Dumka district.

The dead birds have been buried with all precautions and people have been urged to remain vigilant about such incidents, he said.

Hundreds of birds have been reported dead in different parts of the country as the raging bird flu spread to 10states and Union Territories, prompting several control measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all state governments to remain alert and ensure a constant vigil near places such as water bodies, zoos and poultry farms.

Delhi, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra on Monday confirmed bird flu cases, adding to the list of seven states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujaratand Uttar Pradesh which had already reported avian deaths due to the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No effort should be spared to keep schools open as COVID-19 cases continue to soar

As we enter the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as cases continue to soar around the world, no effort should be spared to keep schools open or prioritize them in reopening plans.Despite overwhelming evidence of the impact of schoo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pause for breath as bond selloff extends

Stocks took a breather on Tuesday, easing from record highs as political turmoil in Washington and rising coronavirus cases gave pause, though a selloff in U.S. Treasuries extended as investors reckon on a big spending government.The yield ...

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

LG on Monday announced a planned partnership with Google to bring the latters cloud gaming service Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs in the second half of this year.The company plans to have the new service launched on LG Smart TVs as a ...

PayPal blocks site that helped raise funds for those who attended Capitol violence

PayPal Holdings Inc said on Monday it had blocked a Christian crowdfunding site, GiveSendGo, after it helped raise funds for people who attended last weeks event in Washington when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021