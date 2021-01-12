Himachal's Keylong shivers at minus 10 degrees Celsius

Himachal Pradesh's Keylong, Kalpa and Bhuntar shivered at sub-zero temperature on Tuesday, the meteorological department said. Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul and Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa and Bhuntar recorded a low of minus 2.2 and minus 0.5 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded at 2.4, 6.6 and 9.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Solan at 24 degrees Celsius.

The MeT centre issued yellow warning of dense fog in plains and low hills of the state till January 16. It also predicted dry weather in the state till January 18.

