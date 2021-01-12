Left Menu
Scientists produce electron gas with ultra-high mobility: DST

Scientists at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology have produced electron gas with ultra-high mobility, which can speed up transfer of quantum information and signal from one part of a device to another, and increase data storage and memory, the Department of Science and Technology said on Tuesday.The need for attaining new functionalities in modern electronic devices has led to the manipulation of property of an electron called spin degree of freedom along with its charge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:42 IST
Scientists at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology have produced electron gas with ultra-high mobility, which can speed up transfer of quantum information and signal from one part of a device to another, and increase data storage and memory, the Department of Science and Technology said on Tuesday.

The need for attaining new functionalities in modern electronic devices has led to the manipulation of property of an electron called spin degree of freedom along with its charge. This has given rise to an altogether new field of spin-electronics or 'spintronics', it said. “It has been realised that a phenomenon called the Rashba effect, which consists of splitting of spin-bands in an electronic system, might play a key role in spintronic devices,” the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said in a statement.

Scientists at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, an autonomous institution of the DST, have produced an ultra-high mobility 2d-electron gas (2DEG) at the interface of two insulating oxide layers, it said. Due to the high mobility of the electron gas, electrons do not collide inside the medium for a long distance and hence, do not lose the memory and information. Hence, such a system can easily remember and transfer its memory for a long time and distance. “In addition, since they collide less during their flow, their resistance is very low, and hence, they do not dissipate energy as heat. So, such devices do not heat up easily and need less input energy to operate,” the statement added. PTI PR SRY

