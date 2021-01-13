Polythene worth Rs 6.5 lakh seized in Indore

A fine of Rs one lakh was imposedon the owner of a transport firm here on Wednesday after 3,260kg of substandard polythene material was seized from itswarehouse, a civic official said.

The warehouse in SR Compound area was sealed, he said.

The polythene, estimated to be worth Rs 6.5 lakh, hadarrived from Gujarat and was to be sent to Sagar city ofMadhya Pradesh.

The action was part of a drive to make the citypolythene-free, the official said.

