4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam

Dispur (Assam) [India], January 14 (ANI); An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Dima Hasao in Assam on Thursday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 12:45 am today. (ANI)

