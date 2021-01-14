Left Menu
Development News Edition

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam

Dispur (Assam) [India], January 14 (ANI); An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Dima Hasao in Assam on Thursday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 14-01-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 09:48 IST
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Dispur (Assam) [India], January 14 (ANI); An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Dima Hasao in Assam on Thursday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 12:45 am today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai:Woman dies after being 'pushed' out of train by husband

A 26-year-old woman has diedafter her husband allegedly pushed her out of a running localtrain while they were standing at its door in Mumbai, a policeofficial said on Thursday.The incident took place on Monday afternoon betweenChembur and ...

UPDATE 2-Chinese exports grow more than expected in Dec, imports quicken

Chinese exports grew more than expected in December, customs data showed on Thursday, as coronavirus disruptions around the world fuelled demand for Chinese goods even as a stronger yuan made exports more expensive for overseas buyers. A ro...

Equity indices trade lower, IT scrips under pressure

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday dragged by technology stocks. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 199 points or 0.4 per cent at 49,293 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 48 points or 0.33 per cent to 14...

U.S. stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

The United States stands by Taiwan and always will, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday following a call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, after her own trip to Taipei this week got scrapped. Crafts pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021