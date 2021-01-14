EU keen to share experiences, lessons learned with interested partners: envoy

Left Menu
The European Union is keen to share its experiences and lessons learned with interested partners, especially in the context of developing a post-2020 biodiversity strategy and framework, Ambassador of the European Union to India Ugo Astuto said on Thursday.In a joint press release by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation National Statistical Office and European Union Delegation to India, Astuto underlined the need to mainstream natural capital and biodiversity into policy and implementation.We are keen to share EU experiences and lessons learned with interested partners, especially in the context of developing a post-2020 biodiversity strategyframework.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:41 IST
The European Union is keen to share its experiences and lessons learned with interested partners, especially in the context of developing a post-2020 biodiversity strategy and framework, Ambassador of the European Union to India Ugo Astuto said on Thursday.

In a joint press release by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation National Statistical Office and European Union Delegation to India, Astuto underlined the need to mainstream natural capital and biodiversity into policy and implementation.

''We are keen to share EU experiences and lessons learned with interested partners, especially in the context of developing a post-2020 biodiversity strategy/framework. Environmental economic accounting can provide an important foundation for a solid monitoring framework, and a benchmark for business, national and global ambitions,'' he said.

''We need to mainstream natural capital and biodiversity into policy and implementation. There is a clear sense of urgency in this respect. We need to act now for a green and sustainable future,'' Astuto said.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) and Ministry of Planning, Rao Inderjit Singh emphasized the ministry strives for timely generation and dissemination of data, for evidence-based policy-making in sync with changing policy paradigm, the statement said.

Astuto complimented MOSPI on its efforts and stressed the importance of natural capital accounting to build science-based, data driven policies and in monitoring their implementation.

