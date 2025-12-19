Chaos and Mourning in Bangladesh: Nation on Edge After Assassination

The interim government of Bangladesh has called for calm among its citizens following the assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi, a leading figure from the student-led July Uprising. Hadi's death in a Singapore hospital has ignited widespread unrest and condemnation across the nation.

On Thursday night, protests erupted following Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's confirmation of Hadi's death, leading to attacks on symbolic sites and offices. The situation remains tense, although no new incidents of violence were reported as of Friday morning.

Hadi, who had been vying for a position in the upcoming elections, was shot by unknown gunmen in Dhaka. His death has been met with public mourning, and the interim government has declared a day of national mourning, pledging to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.

