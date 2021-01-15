Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderate fog in Delhi, minimum temperature rises to 6.7 degrees Celsius 

Delhis minimum temperature rose to 6.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, on Friday due to partly cloudy weather, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.However, moderate fog lowered visibility to 201 metres at Safdarjung and 300 metres at Palam in the morning, an IMD official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 10:58 IST
Moderate fog in Delhi, minimum temperature rises to 6.7 degrees Celsius 
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's minimum temperature rose to 6.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, on Friday due to partly cloudy weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

However, ''moderate'' fog lowered visibility to 201 metres at Safdarjung and 300 metres at Palam in the morning, an IMD official said. ''Dense'' fog is predicted in parts of the city on Saturday.

According to the IMD, ''very dense'' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of ''dense'' fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, ''moderate'' 201 and 500 metres, and ''shallow'' 501 and 1,000 metres.

On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. It was 3.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down in Delhi on Thursday. The wind direction then changed to northeasterly. This, along with partly cloudy weather, resulted in an increase in the minimum temperature, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said. On January 1, the city had recorded a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius, lowest for the month in 15 years. The city's air quality remained ''severe'' on Friday as well. The air quality index had entered the ''severe'' zone on Thursday due to the prevailing "extremely unfavourable" conditions for dispersion of pollutants, government agencies said.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was 460 at 10 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 429 on Thursday. It was 354 on Wednesday, 293 on Tuesday and 243 on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Srivastava said the wind speed has slowed down and the moisture in the air has made the pollutants heavier.

The central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said slow winds and ventilation conditions are "extremely unfavourable" for dispersion of pollutants.

This will lead to further deterioration in air quality, the agency said.PTI GVS DVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Three killed in fire at scrap shop in west Delhi

Three people, including a child, were killed in a fire at a scrap shop in west Delhis Kirti Nagar area, police said on Friday.The blaze was reported around 1050 pm on Thursday and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the...

A Journey through Food and Time Shikha Shetty - The Chief Foodie Officer

Mumbai Maharashtra India, January 15 ANIPNN If you were given a choice to choose between good and bad for you, it would be a very simple decision, opting for the good over the bad one. But when it comes to choosing between two amazing thing...

Rugby-Japan to launch new professional league in 2022

The Japan Rugby Football Union said on Friday it will launch a three-tier professional league from January 2022 in a bid to raise the domestic game to a new level, though the changes fell short of the dramatic shake-up some had been calling...

Jallikattu competition underway in Tamil Nadu

Traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu competition is underway on Friday in Palamedu area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The event in the state started on Thursday.As per COVID-19 rules, the number of players in an event should not exceed more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021