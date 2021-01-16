Dense fog forecast in parts of Rajasthan

Dense fog forecast in parts of RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:57 IST
Pilani was the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
Churu, Ganganagar, Bikaner recorded 4, 5.1 and 5.6 degrees Celsius respectively, while the night temperature in Alwar, Jaisalmer and Jaipur was 5.8, 6 and 8.6 degrees respectively, according to the Meteorological Department.
The department has predicted dense to very dense fog in Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts during next 24 hours. PTI SDAHMB
