JNPT SEZ plans to attract Rs 4,000 cr investment, generate 72,600 direct jobs

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT, one of the 12 major ports in the country, plans to attract Rs 4,000 crore investments from public and private players for its special economic zone SEZ, as per a draft proposal.The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT at Navi Mumbai formerly known as the Nhava Sheva Port is Indias number one container port handling more than half of the container cargo across all major ports in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 10:12 IST
Representative image

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of the 12 major ports in the country, plans to attract Rs 4,000 crore investments from public and private players for its special economic zone (SEZ), as per a draft proposal.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) at Navi Mumbai (formerly known as the Nhava Sheva Port) is India's number one container port handling more than half of the container cargo across all major ports in India. ''SEZ is planned to generate about 72,600 direct job opportunities, attract public and private investments of about Rs 4,000 crore, enhance JNPT Port traffic while providing the utmost ease of doing business for investors,'' as per a report on draft development proposal for JNPT SEZ.

SEZ is planned to generate total employment with multiplier effect to the tune of 1,50,000, it said. Housing requirement generated from the SEZ development will be catered by the housing schemes planned by JNPT and CIDCO around SEZ site.

As per the draft proposal, the project is planned to be developed in a phased manner and wholly funded by JNPT.

The capital cost for infrastructure provisions is broadly estimated to be over Rs 500 crore, it said.

JNPT SEZ is an initiative under 'Sagarmala' national flagship policy of Ministry of Shipping.

Sagarmala is an ambitious national initiative aimed at bringing about a step change in India's logistics sector performance, by unlocking the full potential of India's 7,500 km coastline and 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways. The vision of Sagarmala is to reduce logistics cost for both domestic and export-import cargo with optimised infrastructure investment. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust is the largest container port in India located on the western coastline.

With 8 million TEU (twenty foot equivalent) capacity, the port is ranked 28th amongst the top 100 container terminals of the world. The port handles more than half of the container cargo across all major ports in India with a present marketshare of 52 per cent of major port container traffic. It plans a capacity expansion to 10 million TEUs by 2022 to occupy a slot among 18 top ports of the world.

