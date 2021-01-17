Left Menu
Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway

The governor of Bartin province announced the shipwreck off Inkumu in northern Turkey and said emergency workers were out trying to rescue 15 people on three lifeboats.Governor Sinan Guner said there were no reports of deaths or that the lifeboats were in danger. The weather conditions are bad and the rescue teams are also having trouble landing, the official said, according to Turkeys official Anadolu news agency.

Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

A Russian-flagged dry goods ship sank off the Black Sea coast in Turkey on Sunday and a rescue operations for the crew was underway, an official said. The governor of Bartin province announced the shipwreck off Inkumu in northern Turkey and said emergency workers were out trying to rescue 15 people on three lifeboats.

Governor Sinan Guner said there were no reports of deaths or that the lifeboats were in danger. The area has been buffeted by heavy rains, snow and strong winds. "The weather conditions are bad and the rescue teams are also having trouble landing,'' the official said, according to Turkey's official Anadolu news agency.

