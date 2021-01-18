Rajasthan reports 165 more bird deaths: Official

Left Menu
With the death of 165 more birds in Rajasthan, a total of 5,295 avians have died in the state so far, officials said on Monday.Seventeen of the 33 districts of the state are affected by bird flu infection.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the death of 165 more birds in Rajasthan, a total of 5,295 avians have died in the state so far, officials said on Monday.

Seventeen of the 33 districts of the state are affected by bird flu infection. Out of 266 samples from 27 districts, 67 samples have been diagnosed with infection, according to the Animal Husbandry department.

On Sunday, 104 crows, 22 pigeons, 19 peacock and 20 other birds died. Since December 25, 5,295 birds have died in the state, as per the department.

Department officials said the migratory birds have not died due to bird flu in any district. At the same time, the state's poultry farms are still safe from bird flu infection.

In the last few days, the department had sent samples of birds from Alwar, Bharatpur, Churu, Sriganganagar, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore for examination and their test report has come out negative. Reports of Nagaur and Bikaner districts are yet to be received.

