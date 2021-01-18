Left Menu
Metro projects in Surat, Ahmedabad mark important day for people of 2 cities: Shah

Within six-and-a-half years, there has been a big change in the metro rail sector.

Updated: 18-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:09 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the foundation stone laying of the Surat metro and the second phase of the Ahmedabad metro projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked an important day for the people of both the cities.

Shah, who attended the foundation stone-laying ceremonies through video-conferencing, said both projects will further strengthen the urban development infrastructure of Gujarat.

He said when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had placed the vision of the state's all-round development before people and also ensured that it was achieved during his tenure.

Shah said it is a matter of great pleasure that now, when Modi is the prime minister, the two ambitious schemes of Gujarat are being launched by him.

Greeting the people of Ahmedabad and Surat, he expressed confidence that Gujarat's development journey will definitely move ahead at a rapid pace as a result of these important projects.

The home minister said Modi has set an example before the country on how the all-round development of a state can be accomplished and he has been successful at it.

As the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi was concerned about how development reaches all regions -- whether the rural areas or urban, whether at the seafront or infrastructure for the urban poor or the welfare of the forest dwellers and tribal settlers in the hill areas, he said.

As a result of this, Shah said, the all-round development of Gujarat could be achieved and Modi has acted as an emissary of development throughout the country.

He said the people of the country have reposed their trust in the prime minister.

Like Gujarat, Modi has now started to lay the foundation to achieve holistic, all-round development of all the regions of the country, be it east or west, the remote northeastern states or the southern states, the home minister said.

He said during the last six-and-a-half years, fruitful results are being seen across the country.

The world view about India has changed. Within six-and-a-half years, there has been a big change in the metro rail sector. Earlier, there was about 250 km of metro rail in only five cities of the country and today, it is 702 km in 18 cities, Shah said.

