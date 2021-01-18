Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilika Lake becomes favourite destination for rare Irrawaddy Dolphins

Chilika Lake has become a favourite destination not only for migratory birds but also for rare Irrawaddy Dolphins.

ANI | Satpada (Odisha) | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:50 IST
Chilika Lake becomes favourite destination for rare Irrawaddy Dolphins
Chilika Lake Picture credits: Reuters. Image Credit: ANI

Chilika Lake has become a favourite destination not only for migratory birds but also for rare Irrawaddy Dolphins. According to Chilika Development Authority (CDA), the lake records its highest ever count with 11.42 lakh migratory birds.

During the monitoring of flora and fauna of Chilika Lake on January 15 2021, Dolphin population in Chilika lake recorded with 156 along with five species of seagrasses were reported. The annual bird count of Asia's largest brackish water lagoon was undertaken on January 14. Chilika now has 22 per cent of India's seagrass area.

"State Government is focusing on Eco-tourism in the state. At present there are around 47 such sites in the state along with Chilika lake, we are focusing to add more facilities at these sites," Hari Shankar Upadhyay, Principal Chief Conservation of Forests (Wildlife) Odisha said. He added," Our Eco-tourism modal is based on Committee participation, all the things at these sites managed by local people. Time to time we are giving training for this." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO pandemic review panel critical of China, WHO delays

An independent panel reviewing the global handling of the COVID-19 pandemic said on Monday that Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January and criticised the World Health Organization WHO for not ...

Central African Republic top court confirms President Touadera's re-election

Central African Republics highest court on Monday confirmed the re-election of President Faustin-Archange Touadera, rejecting rivals objections as the government fends off a rebel offensive. The weeks before and after the Dec. 27 election h...

Students' body protests against closing down LLB course in govt-aided college in Ghaziabad

Disgruntled students of Mahanand Mission Harijan MMH College here staged a protest on Monday expressing anger over the issue of closing down LLB courses even after the admission of more than 250 students this year.The protest was carried ou...

17-year-old boy stabbed to death by juvenile over playing cricket at ground in outer Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile over playing cricket at a ground in outer Delhis Nangloi area, police said on Monday.Three juveniles have been apprehended while two men, including the father of one of the accu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021