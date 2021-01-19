Left Menu
Maha: Three booked for transporting cattle in cruel manner

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An offence has been registered against three persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly transporting cattle into the state in a cruel manner, police said on Tuesday.

The police intercepted a truck at Khanivade toll nakaon Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Sunday and found 250 cattle, including goats and sheep, which were being transported in inhuman conditions from Rajasthan, an official said.

While the truck driver managed to escape the scene, the police caught hold of the cleaner, the official said, adding that one of the goats had died in the vehicle.

The police have seized the animals worth Rs 8.40 lakh and also confiscated the truck, he said.

An offence under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against ChennaKhan, Gulam Khan and the truck owner, it was stated.

No arrests have been made so far and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

