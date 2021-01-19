Left Menu
Aurangabad civic body plans GIS, e-governance initiatives

The Aurangabad MunicipalCorporation is planning a GIS survey of properties inMarathwadas largest city and has decided to lay down anonline tax payment system from April next year, AdministratorAstik Kumar Pandey said on Tuesday.As part of an e-governance initiative in the city, thetaxation of properties will be done on the basis of GeographicInformation System, Pandey told PTI.By April next year, citizens will be getting an alerton their mobiles.

The Aurangabad MunicipalCorporation is planning a GIS survey of properties inMarathwada's largest city and has decided to lay down anonline tax payment system from April next year, AdministratorAstik Kumar Pandey said on Tuesday.

As part of an e-governance initiative in the city, thetaxation of properties will be done on the basis of GeographicInformation System, Pandey told PTI.

''By April next year, citizens will be getting an alerton their mobiles. The tax records will be digitised as well. Awebsite will help people get various kinds of services andcertificates from the AMC,'' he added.

Pandey said doorstep delivery of civic certificates,documents etc will be started in the city on the lines of amechanism prevalent in Delhi, and food delivery chains will betapped for this initiative.

Another AMC official said the property tax collectedin the city currently stands at Rs 200 crore per year, whichwill go up due to GIS as more properties will get covered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

