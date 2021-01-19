Mumbai breathes easy as air quality improves to moderate range

The air quality in Mumbai hasimproved in the last couple of days due to reversal of windflow and rise in temperature, an official from the System ofAir Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said onTuesday.

According to SAFAR, with an overall air quality index(AQI) of 156, the city on Monday breathed the cleanest air sofar this year.

Earlier this month, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 317, butthe conditions improved to 162 on January 16.

The reversal of wind flow and rise in temperature areresponsible for the improvement in the city's air quality, theofficial said.

Mumbai's air quality had remained in the poor to verypoor category since the beginning of January because of lowtemperatures.

''Since the beginning of the year, Mumbai's overall airquality index had become very poor, but it has now moved to amoderate category,'' the official said, adding that the airquality has improved, as winds blowing from the ocean havecleared pollutants from the air.

According to a forecast on SAFAR's website, the AQI isexpected to improve further and remain in moderate range.

''Due to the influence of oceanic air-mass, increase inwind speed and BLH (Boundary Layer Height), Mumbai's AQI isexpected to improve, but will remain in the moderate range forthe next two days,'' the official said.

