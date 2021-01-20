Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chef Jose Andres steps in to feed Washington inauguration troops

Andres, who made headlines when he flew to Puerto Rico in 2017 to organize millions of fresh meals for victims of Hurricane Maria, and again when he fed out-of-work federal employees during a government shutdown, has been personally delivering meals to security personnel. While rioters were tearing apart the Capitol on Jan. 6, he and Mook started making hot meals for the police and National Guard troops who rushed in.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 04:19 IST
Chef Jose Andres steps in to feed Washington inauguration troops

Jose Andres has fed hurricane and earthquake victims and some of the millions of Americans left hungry by coronavirus shutdowns. Now he's feeding thousands of security personnel protecting Wednesday's presidential inauguration.

"We know how to mobilize a lot of food very quickly," said Nate Mook, the CEO of World Central Kitchen (WCK), an international aid group founded by Andres, a Spanish chef and restaurateur. Inside Jaleo, a popular Andres-owned tapas eatery deep in the security zone in downtown Washington, restaurant workers slapped together sandwiches on Monday morning. A knot of Pennsylvania National Guardsmen mulled selections of roast beef and turkey and Swiss cheese sandwiches, or stir fry, all provided for free.

More than 25,000 National Guard troops, police and other security personnel are deployed across Washington for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, an unprecedented operation prompted by the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. The visitors who would normally flock to Washington for an inauguration are few and far between this time, due to pandemic and security restrictions.

That has left the National Guard army reserve troops, stationed at checkpoints inside miles of chain-link fences and concrete barriers, with plenty of hotel accommodation but few food choices. Many fast food joints and coffee shops have closed. Andres, who made headlines when he flew to Puerto Rico in 2017 to organize millions of fresh meals for victims of Hurricane Maria, and again when he fed out-of-work federal employees during a government shutdown, has been personally delivering meals to security personnel.

While rioters were tearing apart the Capitol on Jan. 6, he and Mook started making hot meals for the police and National Guard troops who rushed in. "It's in our DNA to understand that this was an emergency," said Andres in a telephone interview. "Nobody was there to give them coffee or soup or a hot meal."

As the number of troops that would be deployed on Wednesday climbed, Andres mobilized a small army of volunteers and WCK staff. They re-opened Jaleo's kitchen and parked a truck that can produce several thousand meals an hour outside, next to a U.S. Secret Service checkpoint. Funded by private donations, WCK has churned out thousands of meals, sometimes delivering them accompanied by police escorts.

"We've been able to tap into local suppliers... We had a local bakery prepare 5,000 cookies," said Mook, as workers bustled by with boxes of food and bottled water. WCK, which is based in Washington, forged some of those relationships two years ago, when government workers were left without paychecks for two weeks, he said.

"This is our backyard. This is Jose's backyard," Mook said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Toxic air seen cutting thousands of lives short each year in Europe's cities

By Sonia Elks Jan 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tens of thousands of European city dwellers die prematurely each year due to air pollution, researchers said on Wednesday in a study ranking more than 800 cities according to the risk of ear...

U.S. agency orders Ford to recall 3 million vehicles over air bags

The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Tuesday it would require Ford Motor Co to recall 3 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata air bags, rejecting a bid by the second-largest U.S. automaker to avoid calling them back. The Nati...

EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration eyes creating White House antitrust czar -sources

The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering creating a White House position to focus on competition policy and issues relating to antitrust, two sources familiar with the situation said. The idea remains und...

Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the novel coronavirus claimed its first U.S. victim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021