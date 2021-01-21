U.S. envoy Kerry says climate change measures must be stepped up

U.S. envoy Kerry says climate change measures must be stepped upReuters | Milan | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:44 IST
U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry said on Thursday measures to tackle climate change needed to be ramped up significantly and achieving net zero global carbon emissions by 2050 would require a radical transformation of the economy.
"Failure at the COP [climate conference] in Glasgow is not an option," Kerry said at an online event.
