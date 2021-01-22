Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIDCO to allot land in Navi Mumbai to construct Haj House

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:54 IST
CIDCO to allot land in Navi Mumbai to construct Haj House

The CIDCO on Friday said it isallotting 6,000 square metres of land at Kharghar in NaviMumbai to set up a Haj House.

The land is being allotted to facilitate Haj pilgrimsas an international airport is being constructed in NaviMumbai, it said.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation(CIDCO), the Maharashtra government's infrastructure agency,said in an official release that it had received a letter fromthe Union Minority Affairs Ministry, requesting it to allot aland, preferably near the Navi Mumbai International Airport(NMIA), for a Haj House and seasonal office of the HajCommittee.

''Accordingly, the CIDCO has approved to allot a plotadmeasuring 6,000 square metres at Sector 38 in Kharghar withlease premium payable Rs 14,21,94,000 along with applicablemiscellaneous charges and taxes,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court directs Tihar superintendent to appear on JNU student's plea

A Delhi court Friday directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to appear before it on a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita seeking permission to send notes to her counsel, which she made from the charge sheet file...

Over Rs 2,000cr sanctioned for projects in Nanded: Chavan

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavanon Friday said the state government has sanctioned funds tothe tune of Rs 2,755 crore for 180 development projects inNanded district.Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a bridgeon Asna river, the pub...

Morocco gets 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses; 1st big shipment to Africa

Morocco received 2 million doses of Astrazenecas COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, becoming the first African country to get a large enough shipment to roll out a nationwide immunisation programme.The consignment arrived on a Royal Air Maroc flig...

Court seeks ED reply on Tahir Hussain's plea alleging “media trial” in money laundering case

A Delhi court Friday sought Enforcement Directorates ED on a plea by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain alleging trial by media against him in a money laundering case related to north- east Delhi riots.The plea also sought roll-back of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021