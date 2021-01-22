CIDCO to allot land in Navi Mumbai to construct Haj House

The CIDCO on Friday said it isallotting 6,000 square metres of land at Kharghar in NaviMumbai to set up a Haj House.

The land is being allotted to facilitate Haj pilgrimsas an international airport is being constructed in NaviMumbai, it said.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation(CIDCO), the Maharashtra government's infrastructure agency,said in an official release that it had received a letter fromthe Union Minority Affairs Ministry, requesting it to allot aland, preferably near the Navi Mumbai International Airport(NMIA), for a Haj House and seasonal office of the HajCommittee.

''Accordingly, the CIDCO has approved to allot a plotadmeasuring 6,000 square metres at Sector 38 in Kharghar withlease premium payable Rs 14,21,94,000 along with applicablemiscellaneous charges and taxes,'' the release said.

