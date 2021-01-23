Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another cyclone, growing stronger, set to hit central Mozambique

That storm and deadly floodwaters that followed it killed more than 1,000 people across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, displaced many magnitudes more and wiped out crops. Some of the worst-hit areas then, such as Buzi district, outside of Beira, were already submerged by days of rains ahead of the cyclone's arrival, with brown water consuming fields and running through village streets.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 02:10 IST
Another cyclone, growing stronger, set to hit central Mozambique
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A powerful storm approaching Mozambique was upgraded on Friday to a tropical cyclone, on course to deluge an area already submerged by floodwaters and still recovering from Cyclone Idai less than two years ago.

Cyclone Eloise, fuelled by the warm Indian Ocean waters of the Mozambique channel, gained tropical cyclone status with its strength equivalent to a category two storm, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said. It warned the storm would pummel central Mozambique with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains. It said gusts could reach between 150 kmh and 200 kmh near the point of impact.

It was expected to make landfall on Saturday around 0300 GMT near the port city of Beira, in a region that bore the brunt of the devastation from Cyclone Idai in March 2019. That storm and deadly floodwaters that followed it killed more than 1,000 people across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, displaced many magnitudes more and wiped out crops.

Some of the worst-hit areas then, such as Buzi district, outside of Beira, were already submerged by days of rains ahead of the cyclone's arrival, with brown water consuming fields and running through village streets. FROM RARE TO REGULAR

It used to be rare for cyclones and flash floods to batter this stretch of southeast African coastline, but they have become a regular occurrence. Storms have gotten stronger as waters have warmed due to climate change from greenhouse gas emissions, while rising sea levels have made low-lying coastlines vulnerable, experts say. Mozambique, one of the world's poorest countries, was hit in 2019 by a cyclone dubbed Kenneth, just six weeks after Idai, bringing floods and high winds that flattened several villages.

Idai spawned a vast humanitarian machinery that may mean better preparedness this time around, but resources are stretched by factors that include an escalating Islamist insurgency in Mozambique's north. Around 3,000 people had been evacuated from Buzi district so far, Luisa Meque, president of Mozambique's National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) said on local television.

Evacuees waded through knee-high waters in the district and piled into wooden boats, some balancing bundles of belongings wrapped in cloth atop their heads. Some 93,418 people were already displaced in four provinces in the region, most due to Cyclone Idai and others forced from their homes by more recent storms and floods.

The government warned those not being moved on how to stay safe via messages, radio and loudspeakers. Last time it was criticised for not doing enough to prepare. Forecasts call for Eloise to lose strength after hitting land, but to carry heavy rains as it travels inland to southern Zimbabwe, eastern South Africa and far eastern Botswana.

It has already killed one person in Madagascar before moving into the Mozambique channel, according to OCHA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO panel to issue recommendations on Moderna vaccine next week

An independent panel of vaccine experts has reviewed data from Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine and will make public its recommendations on the vaccines use next Tuesday, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. In an advisory to medi...

Senators urge Biden to restore POW-MIA flag atop White House after Trump removal

Three U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden on Friday to restore a flag honoring missing war veterans atop the White House after former President Donald Trump angered some veterans by moving it last year to a less prominent location. The ...

Soccer-Vitinha stunner helps Wolves edge Chorley

A stunning long-range goal by Vitinha proved the difference as Wolverhampton Wanderers endured an uncomfortable night to edge out sixth-tier Chorley 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday. Vitinha, on loan from Porto, unleashed a swerving...

British lawmakers seek investigation into UK-registered firm possibly linked to Beirut blast

Two senior British parliamentarians called on Friday for an investigation into a British-registered company possibly linked to last years devastating explosion in Beirut, after Reuters found that the firm had not disclosed its beneficial ow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021