Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at garbage plant in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:52 IST
A fire broke out on Saturdayevening at a garbage plant located in an industrial area atHadapsar here in Maharashtra, officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far.

At least ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spotin the Ramtekdi industrial area, Fire Brigade officials said.

''We received a call at around 8 pm about a blazeerupting at a garbage plant in Ramtekdi industrial estatearea. Around 9 to 10 fire tenders have been sent to douse thefire,'' said a senior official.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

