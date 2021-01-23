Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at garbage plant in Pune

A fire broke out on Saturdayevening at a garbage plant located in an industrial area atHadapsar here in Maharashtra, officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far.

At least ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spotin the Ramtekdi industrial area, Fire Brigade officials said.

''We received a call at around 8 pm about a blazeerupting at a garbage plant in Ramtekdi industrial estatearea. Around 9 to 10 fire tenders have been sent to douse thefire,'' said a senior official.

