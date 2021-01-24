Left Menu
Earthquake shakes southern Colombia; no damage reported

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck southern Colombia on Saturday, the Colombian Geological Service said, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage. The epicenter was located 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) from Baraya in Colombia's Huila province, and had a reported depth of less than 30 km. The earthquake was felt in various parts of the country and in several cities, including in the capital Bogota.

Earthquake shakes southern Colombia; no damage reported

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck southern Colombia on Saturday, the Colombian Geological Service said, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage. The epicenter was located 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) from Baraya in Colombia's Huila province, and had a reported depth of less than 30 km.

The earthquake was felt in various parts of the country and in several cities, including in the capital Bogota. "A first sweep in the departments where (the quake) was felt indicates that for now there is no damage," Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said in a message on Twitter.

Earthquakes are relatively frequent in Colombia.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

